Kansas teenager who killed mom pleads to lesser charges

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas teenager who shot and killed his mother in 2018 pleaded no contest Wednesday to lesser charges in her death.

A teen, who was not charged as an adult, was originally charged with second-degree murder in the death of Lisa Trimmell, 41, on June 20, 2018 at a home near Andover. He pleaded no contest Wednesday to aggravated battery and criminal use of a weapon.

Prosecutors said Trimmell was arguing with her young son, who was 12, and made “physical contact” with him. Her older son, who was 14, retrieved a gun and shot her once.

The teenager’s attorney argued he was protecting his brother and himself from his mother, who was drunk at the time of the shooting.

An autopsy found Trimmell had “acute and chronic alcoholism” and scarring of the liver. Her blood-alcohol level was more than double the legal limit for driving.

The teen, now 17, will be sentenced on July 30. Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said Wednesday that his office and the boy’s defense attorney will ask the judge to put the teenager on probation, The Wichita Eagle reported.

