Advertisement

Kansas teenager charged in homicide in Kansas City, Mo.

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas teenager will be tried as an adult for murder in the shooting death of a Kansas City, Missouri, man, Jackson County prosecutors said Wednesday.

Jayvon Hunter, 16, was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder and three other counts in the Oct. 19 death of 44-year-old Cristobal Gutierrez-Castillas.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s office said in a news release that surveillance video shows Hunter and others arriving at the shooting scene on scooters. Hunter is seen arguing with the men before firing a shot that hit Gutierrez-Castillas, according to charging documents.

The video shows Hunter going through the victim’s pockets and taking his cell phone before leaving the scene, according to the documents.

It was not immediately clear if Hunter had an attorney.

Prosecutors recommended $150,000 cash bail.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aneis Brown
Topeka man arrested for Child Endangerment in shooting of 2-year-old
According to a GoFundMe, 13-year-old Damya was connected to the shooting.
Family sets up GoFundMe for 13-year-old shooting victim
Two-year-old boy seriously injured in early morning shooting
Topeka seven-year-old runs fastest 100m dash in the country this season
Topeka seven-year-old runs fastest 100m dash in the country this season
Luke Smith, a participant in a PGA South Central qualifying event for the Wichita Open, was...
Golfer arrested for battery at Wichita Open qualifying event

Latest News

13 News at 10pm
Springhill Suites Hotel celebrates ribbon cutting (6-16-21)
Topeka hotel celebrates ribbon cutting
Kansas State guard Nijel Pack helped out young basketball players at a Washburn Youth Camp on...
‘Cats strong finish leads to confidence heading into next season
Celebrating Juneteenth
Congress approves making Juneteenth a National Holiday
Topeka man convicted of attempted murder in March shooting