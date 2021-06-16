Kansas Gov. sends $900K in grants to help with COVID-19 vaccination effort

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has sent $900,000 to help community healthcare providers with their COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

According to Gov. Kelly, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment will give the Kansas Association of Family Physicians and the Kansas Association of Pediatricians each a 3-year, $450,000 grant, which will total $900,000 for primary care providers in the state to hire staff to support vaccination efforts.

“With more than 60 percent of Kansans over the age of 18 having received at least one dose of the vaccine, our state is steadily making progress,” Governor Kelly said. “These grants are part of our state’s all-of-the-above approach to pursue every initiative and use every resource to get vaccines into arms, and protect our families, our economy, and our schools.”

Gov. Kelly said the grants will allow primary care providers to hire dedicated staff to serve as a liaison between the KDHE immunization team and the healthcare facility, specifically supporting providers in on-boarding, administering and advocating for COVID-19 vaccines. She said the liaison officer will be responsible for the following:

Reaching out to PCPs and host webinars to encourage them to get their patients vaccinated

Increasing COVID-19 vaccine provider enrollment among PCPs and pediatricians

Providing a “customer service” operation for PCPs facing problems to enroll as COVID-19 vaccine providers and order vaccines

Facilitating access to traditional and digital communications capabilities which PCPs can leverage to effectively motivate their patients to get a vaccine

Hosting regular webinars for enrolled PCPs and Pediatricians, where those providers can share best practices and request additional support

As part of the announcement, Gov. Kelly said she also spoke with healthcare stakeholders about the challenges they face in their vaccination efforts and how the State can be a better partner.

“Our state’s primary care providers are critical to providing broad, ongoing access to vaccines, and play essential roles as trusted advisors to vaccine-hesitant communities,” Governor Kelly said. “I appreciate today’s participants for the meaningful discussion about how Kansas can support providers in their continued vaccination efforts.”

According to the CDC’s latest report, about 40% of Kansas’ total population is fully vaccinated.

