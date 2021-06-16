Kansas gives women right to vote 102 years ago on Wednesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Wednesday, 102 years ago Kansas voted to ratify the 19th amendment and allow women the right to vote, the eighth state to do so at the time.

The National Parks Service says on June 16, 1919, the State of Kansas ratified the 19th amendment, which gave women the right to vote. However, it said the first organized and collective movement to gain women the right to vote at the national level happened in July of 1848 in Seneca Falls, New York. In the following decades, it said protests raged across the nation, and by the 1870s women pressured Congress to vote on an amendment to recognize women’s suffrage rights, which is now known as the 19th amendment.

“The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex,” reads the amendment.

The Kansas Historical Society said Clarina Nichols, a leader in the women’s rights movement, moved from Vermont to Kansas in October of 1854 in order to champion women’s suffrage. It said at the constitutional convention on July 5, 1859, delegates assembled in Wyandotte to create a state constitution, Nichols presented a petition to call for equal politics and civil rights for Kansas women.

According to NPS, women also campaigned for changes to state suffrage requirements in order to win the vote. It said Kansas was the first state to hold a general vote on women’s suffrage in 1867.

In 1867, KSHS said the State Impartial Suffrage Association, which was led by Governor Crawford, Samuel Wood and others, campaigned to convince voters to ratify a suffrage amendment. It said in a circular issued by the executive committee, Wood called for “impartial suffrage, without regard to sex or color.”

While it was ultimately defeated, the move spurred other western states to hold similar elections. Eventually, Kansas recognized a woman’s right to vote in local elections in 1887, still far off from the goal of complete suffrage.

NPS said in April of 1887, Argonia, Kan., elected the nation’s first woman mayor, Susanna Salter, who did not even know her name was on the ballot until the morning of the election. The Salter House in Argonia is now a historical landmark and is open to the public by appointment.

In the following decades, NPS said Kansas suffragists including Mamie Dillard and Carrie Langston, mother of poet Langston Hughes, worked hard to promote women’s suffrage in Black and white communities. It said Dillard and Langston encouraged other women to get involved to promote suffrage rights and served as examples of how residents needed to be inclusive in order to secure the rights of all women.

In 1912, NPS said Kansas recognized the right of women to vote. However, it said while women could vote in national elections, not all American women could. In support of the suffrage rights of every woman in America, it said Kansas voted to ratify the 19th Amendment on June 16, 1919, the eighth state to do so.

By August of 1920, NPS said 36 states had ratified the amendment to recognize women’s suffrage rights, which are still celebrated today.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.