Jury convicts Lyon Co. man on two of three counts in shooting, robbery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lyon County jury found Lance Sutton guilty of aggravated robbery and one of two counts of aggravated burglary in the county’s first District Court trial since the pandemic.

Sutton, Kenneth Hopkins, and Marcos Diaz are accused of being involved in a shooting incident followed by a robbery in Emporia on October 28, 2020. Early that morning, two men approached a vehicle parked at Linn Ave. and Whildin St. and fired at least three shots, hitting the driver. The 18-year-old was taken to Newman Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Emporia Police believe the shooting is connected to a home invasion robbery in central Emporia.

Sutton’s sentencing will take place on August 27. Hopkins has pleaded no contest to one count of conspiracy to commit robbery and faces sentencing July 7. Diaz has not yet been apprehended.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.