Juneteenth celebrations continue in Hi-Crest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The community was outside in the sun as the Juneteenth celebrations continue in Topeka.

Topeka Family and Friends Juneteenth celebration organization wanted to bring everyone out to Betty Philips Park in Hi-Crest to have some fun. In the heat Tuesday, it brought out a large group to the park.

The organization held a field day featuring water fights, sack racing, tug of war competitions for not only the kids, but a few adults got involved as well.

The basketball courts were open, kids could write on the concrete with chalk, and they had mini cars for kids to ride also.

Overall, the goal was to have fun as a community.

Randy Wheat with TFFJC said it’s a great way to get people outside -- but more importantly, continuing conversations about the importance of Juneteenth.

“Juneteenth means a lot to me, that’s when slaves were freed in 1865, I believe that’s correct what it is, so it’s very important that everybody knows what’s going on about the history of Juneteenth,” he said. “To have fun, it’s a family thing, so that’s why we have events every night.”

Winners of events were given ribbons.

There’s a concert planned for Friday night at Evergy Plaza. There will be an event from noon to 10 p.m. At Hillcrest Community Center on Juneteenth -- which is this Saturday.

There will be a variety of events leading up to June 19th, you can view them here.

