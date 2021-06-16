Hwy 75 reduced to single-lane due to road damage

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - US 75 is reduced to single-lane traffic between BETO Junction and the Olivet exit due to buckled decking.

The cause of the damage is unknown, but the Dept. of Transportation is expected to work on repairs Wednesday. Drivers are being directed through with portable traffic lights until repairs are made. Drivers can also detour through I-35/K-31 through Melvern to avoid the area.

