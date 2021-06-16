Advertisement

Gov. Kelly signs proclamation recognizing Juneteenth

By Isaac French
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Wednesday, Governor Kelly signed a proclamation recognizing Juneteenth in the state of Kansas.

The Governor was joined by several members of The Topeka Family and Friend’s Juneteenth Committee for the signing.

Secretary DeAngela Burns- Wallace says its important to teach every generation the history behind Juneteenth.

Juneteenth is the day slaves in Texas learned of the emancipation proclamation and slavery was officially ended in the United States.

“When we recognize and acknowledge our history not just the story- telling but truly, that history that needs to be taught in our classrooms as apart of the classroom environment, not one part of our community celebrates, our entire community celebrates the achievements and the accomplishments and the freedom of all of our citizens.”

Juneteenth is recognized nationally on June 19th.

