Gov. Kelly launches plan to require unemployed Kansans to signup to receive benefits

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans that receive unemployment will need to submit forms for the My Reemployment Plan starting June 22 in order to continue to receive benefits.

Governor Laura Kelly says she launched the Kansas My Reemployment Plan on Wednesday, June 16, to support Kansans with job-search efforts as many businesses experience staffing issues.

“My Reemployment Plan is a great tool to provide Kansans with the resources needed to secure high-quality, in-demand jobs,” Governor Kelly said. “While it’s welcome news that our state’s unemployment rate is back to 3.5%, we want to keep pursuing programs and resources that support getting every Kansan on the right career track. This is how we grow our workforce and build a better, more resilient economy for future generations.”

According to Gov. Kelly, the program was developed with the Kansas Department of Commerce, Kansas Department of Labor and KANSASWORKS Workforce System, and will connect those that receive unemployment with workforce service professionals in the area. She said the personalized job-search assistance will be free and will include the following:

Creation of a personalized My Reemployment Plan that focuses on goals and accountability.

Skills assessment to match interests and skills with occupations.

Resume, interview and networking assistance.

Labor market information highlighting current in-demand jobs.

“Our team is working hard to drive the Kansas economy forward,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “This is why the Kelly administration is focused on helping the people of our state find jobs, helping Kansas companies fill vital positions and helping our communities get back to normal. My Reemployment Plan will be a powerful tool in achieving these goals.”

The Kansas Governor said current unemployment claimants that have received three or more consecutive unemployment payments will automatically be enrolled in the program.

According to Gov. Kelly, the process of sending notifications will start on Tuesday evening, June 22. She said recipients will get an email from an “@ks.gov” account. She said those that do not have access to an email account will get the information in the mail.

Gov. Kelly said claimants will have seven days from the date the email was sent to finish the following tasks:

Upload/build a resume at KANSAS WORKS.com (resume must be in active status).

Complete the online job search form (including the O*Net Interest Profiler) attached to the email/included with the mailed information.

Email the completed form to the Kansas Department of Commerce at MRP@ks.gov

According to Gov. Kelly, failure to submit the information before the deadline could result in the suspension of unemployment benefits. She said suspended claimants are required to submit this information to have the hold on their claims lifted.

Gov. Kelly said those that receive unemployment benefits that are eligible to be enrolled in the program are encouraged to prepare for its launch by doing the following:

Log into your KANSAS WORKS.com account and ensure that your account information is up to date.

Create/build your online resume.

Contact your local Workforce Center for immediate assistance with your job search.

For questions regarding the My Reemployment Plan, call 877-509-6757.

