GoFundMe raises over $70K for airmen killed, injured in training accident near Salina

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A GoFundMe created for the airmen that were killed and injured near Salina in a military vehicle training accident has reached over $71,000 out of its $75,000 goal.

On Tuesday, June 8, a military vehicle training accident near Salina at the Smoky Hill Air National Guard Range caused the death of Technical Sergeant Wesley “Wes” Kubie and the severe injuries of Staff Sergeant Jaden Johnson and Staff Sergeant Cole Frederick.

According to Ashley Austin, fundraiser organizer, the money will help Kubie’s family as he is survived by his wife and three children. She said the money will help them as they navigate an emotionally and financially difficult time. Additionally, she said part of the funds will be used to help Johnson and Frederick as they heal and recover from injuries they sustained in the accident.

On Wednesday, June 16, at 2 p.m. Kubie will lie in state at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home. Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 17, at Mount Hope Mausoleum Chapel followed by burial with full military honors at Mount Hope Cemetery.

According to Austin, the funds from GoFundMe will be transferred to a custodial account to be sent to the airmen and their families. She said the resources are meant to help them heal and recover from the accident, which can include the cost of travel, meals, lodging for family and other needs as required.

Austin said the fund was created for the airmen by the TACP Association and is not associated with any government agency.

GoFundMe shows that $71,125 has been raised out of the $75,000 goal as of Wednesday, June 16.

