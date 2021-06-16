Advertisement

Geary Co. Emergency Manager offers tips on coping with the heat

((Source: Pablo))
By JC Post
Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Staying hydrated is important during the current heatwave. Geary County Emergency Management Director Garry Berges said to drink extra water or Gatorade. “Stay away from the soft drinks, but the main thing is to try to stay hydrated. Try to stay out of the heat as much as possible.”

Berges urged undertaking activities in the early morning hours or late at night when the sun is not real bad.

Temperatures are forecast to reach anywhere from the mid-90′s to over 100 degrees this week.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aneis Brown
Topeka man arrested for Child Endangerment in shooting of 2-year-old
According to a GoFundMe, 13-year-old Damya was connected to the shooting.
Family sets up GoFundMe for 13-year-old shooting victim
Two-year-old boy seriously injured in early morning shooting
Topeka seven-year-old runs fastest 100m dash in the country this season
Topeka seven-year-old runs fastest 100m dash in the country this season
Luke Smith, a participant in a PGA South Central qualifying event for the Wichita Open, was...
Golfer arrested for battery at Wichita Open qualifying event

Latest News

13 News at 10pm
Springhill Suites Hotel celebrates ribbon cutting (6-16-21)
Topeka hotel celebrates ribbon cutting
Kansas State guard Nijel Pack helped out young basketball players at a Washburn Youth Camp on...
‘Cats strong finish leads to confidence heading into next season
Celebrating Juneteenth
Congress approves making Juneteenth a National Holiday
Topeka man convicted of attempted murder in March shooting