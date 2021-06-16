Geary Co. Emergency Manager offers tips on coping with the heat

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Staying hydrated is important during the current heatwave. Geary County Emergency Management Director Garry Berges said to drink extra water or Gatorade. “Stay away from the soft drinks, but the main thing is to try to stay hydrated. Try to stay out of the heat as much as possible.”

Berges urged undertaking activities in the early morning hours or late at night when the sun is not real bad.

Temperatures are forecast to reach anywhere from the mid-90′s to over 100 degrees this week.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.