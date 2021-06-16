Flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Airman that died in military vehicle accident

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Flags have been ordered to be flown at half-staff on Thursday, June 17, in honor of Staff Sgt. Wesley “Wes” Kubie, the day of his funeral.

Governor Laura Kelly says in accordance with Executive Order #20-30, she has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff on Thursday, June 17, from sunrise to sunset in honor of Staff Sgt. Wesley “Wes” Kubie of Salina.

“Staff Sergeant Kubie lost his life in the line of duty serving his state and nation,” Governor Kelly said. “I share my condolences with the Kubie family, loved ones, and fellow Kansas Guardsmen. His commitment to our state will not be forgotten.”

Kubie tragically lost his life in a military vehicle accident on June 8, at the Smoky Hill Air National Guard Range, about 10 miles southwest of Salina.

According to Gov. Kelly, Kubie was a Joint Terminal Attack Controller instructor for the Kansas Air National Guard, assigned to the 284th Air Support Operations Squadron at Smoky Hill. She said Kubie was deployed to Afghanistan from 2019-2020 as an active guard reservist in the Air Force.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.