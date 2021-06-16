Fire damages a machine shed in rural Geary County

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Fire trucks rolled to a location in the 8600 block of Humboldt Creek Road Tuesday evening. Garry Berges, Rural Fire Chief, said the site was about 10 miles southeast of Junction City. “Upon arrival, it turned out it was a machine shed with fire showing out of the side. It was in the upper part of the machine shed.

Fourteen firefighters and four fire trucks responded to the scene. No injuries were reported but the owner of the shed, Lawrence Young, 73, was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. He did not require transport to a hospital.

The cause of the fire is undetermined but Berges noted that it started along a wall. The Fire Department will investigate to determine the specific cause.

Berges described the damage to the shed as moderate and put the estimate at approximately $10,000.

