Evergy: Kansas power grid ready for late-spring heatwave

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As some parts of the country are warning residents to prepare for heat-related blackouts, the largest utility in Kansas says its power grids are primed and ready to keep you cool.

In a release sent to 13 NEWS Wednesday morning, Evergy says their crews are working around the clock to make sure a steady stream of current is available throughout the first heatwave of the season.

Evergy said teams at their power generation facilities completed maintenance work earlier in the spring in anticipation of a hot Kansas summer.

The utility says improved wind conditions will also add to the available power supply as Kansans rely on their a/c to beat the heat.

As of Wednesday, nearly 50 million Americans are under a Heat Advisory or an Excessive Heat Warning. Most of those are in the west and southwest.

Evergy, which is a member of the Southwest Power Pool (SPP), says other states in the region are expected to be able to generate enough electricity to meet their customer’s needs, meaning energy sharing will (likely) not be necessary.

Back in February 2021, Evergy asked customers in Kansas to conserve energy so that they were able to assist the needs of struggling states to the south.

While Kansans are not being encouraged to ration usage, cranking down the thermostat will cause your bill to go up.

Tips to keep your need for a/c as low as possible include closing your blinds, not using appliances during the day (such as the oven or clothes dryer), and consider upgrading to more energy-efficient electronic items.

Kansas isn’t the only state that’s seeing unseasonably warm temperatures this time of year. Billings, Montana, and Salt Lake City, Utah both recorded their highest temperatures ever on Tuesday.

State leaders in Texas and California are asking residents to conserve energy and prepare for possible blackouts.

