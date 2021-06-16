Advertisement

EPD joins Torch Run for Special Olympics

Emporia law enforcement officials and athletes kick off its leg of the Law Enforcement Torch...
Emporia law enforcement officials and athletes kick off its leg of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics on Wednesday morning, June 16, 2021.(EPD)
By Sarah Motter
Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia Police Department joined the Torch Run for Special Olympics on Wednesday morning.

The Emporia Police Department says in a Facebook post that it started its leg of the Torch Run for Special Olympics on Wednesday morning, June 16. It said it wanted to thank all the athletes and law enforcement for their participation and support.

While the Special Olympic state games have been canceled for the second year in a row due to COVID-19, athletes have been cleared to practice and some other activities have returned to the 2021 calendar.

According to Special Olympics, the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run began in Wichita in 1981 and became a nationwide fundraiser in 1983. It said the movement is its largest public awareness and fundraising campaign for Special Olympics.

