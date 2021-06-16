Blue Sky Squadron of NE Kansas holding air show June 19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the Blue Sky Squadron of Northeast Kansas joined 13 NEWS this morning to talk about their upcoming free air show.

The show starts at 9 am on June 19 at 4535 SE 69th St. in Berryton, near 69th St. and Paulen Rd. It’s an open class fly-in, which means any and all kinds of AMA-registered model airplanes are welcome to fly. Participants can register their model planes for $10.

The Blue Sky Squadron is made up of about 40 pilots and 80 to 100 model RC planes, which member Bill Miller says “really look like, sound like and fly like the real thing,”.

For more information on the event, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.