Advertisement

Bird issues ‘no wheel zones’ in Topeka after instances of ‘skid mark graffiti’

Bird Scooters in Topeka
Bird Scooters in Topeka
By Isaac French
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 4,500 Topekans have hopped on a bird scooter since the program first launched in April but some riders are using the service for illegal activity.

A representative from Bird Scooters had a discussion with Topeka City Council, Tuesday night.

They discussed a change to the service after several incidents of graffiti, drawn by tire marks, popped up around the city.

The service is adding geofencing and no wheel zones, which brings riders to a gradual stop when they enter certain zones during certain times.

Geofencing was implemented in identified problem areas for skid mark graffiti and areas such as downtown and Gage Park.

The no wheel zone for the downtown area is effective Thursday through Sunday after 11 P.M.

Bird says that they will actively work with TPD to resolve the issue and identify culprits but councilman Mike Lesser believes their resources should be focused elsewhere.

“I don’t want law enforcement enforcing traffic laws in regard to scooters, that’s not what they’re here for. We’ve had a tragic past couple of days with shootings and we’re short staff and its tough enough, the last thing I want is our law enforcement officers worrying about citations for scooter graffiti.”

Bird says they do have plans to bring non-skid wheels to the area.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aneis Brown
Topeka man arrested for Child Endangerment in shooting of 2-year-old
Two-year-old boy seriously injured in early morning shooting
According to a GoFundMe, 13-year-old Damya was connected to the shooting.
Family sets up GoFundMe for 13-year-old shooting victim
FILE - In this April 15, 2020 file photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly discusses the coronavirus...
Governor Kelly rescinds 7 Executive Orders on Tuesday
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a...
Southwest Airlines ‘resuming normal operations’ after technical issues

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 5AM
Slightly cooler this weekend, even cooler next week
A hot 3 day strech
Braedon is a 3-sports star who likes to walk dogs, and cook at the local eatery.
Our Marion, Kansas Good Kid wants to be "the best teammate" he can be
Topeka seven-year-old runs fastest 100m dash in the country this season
Topeka seven-year-old runs fastest 100m dash in the country this season
NALC Branch 10 donates $8,000 to Project Topeka
NALC Branch 10 donates $8,000 to Project Topeka