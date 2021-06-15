Advertisement

Wichita police officer charged with sexual exploitation of a child

The officer may also be charged with stalking
Wichita Police Officer Thomas Wallace was charged with sexual exploitation of a child in June...
Wichita Police Officer Thomas Wallace was charged with sexual exploitation of a child in June of 2021.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Updated: 10 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita police officer has been charged with one count of sexual exploitation.

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said the charge was filed against Officer Thomas Wallace by the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s (DA) Office. A second charge for stalking could come Tuesday.

The police department learned that Wallace was possibly stalking a woman he knew, stemming from an investigation by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) that began late last year concerning another WPD employee. The investigation led to his arrest in February and the current charges.

The sheriff’s office investigated at the request of WPD in order to avoid conflicts of interest, and they presented the case to the Sedgwick County DA’s Office.

Wallace has been employed with WPD for five years and was placed on unpaid administrative leave today, pending the outcome of the criminal and internal investigation.

