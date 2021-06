TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - SW Dorr St. will be closed for two weeks as the City repairs a water main.

The City of Topeka says on Tuesday, June 15, it will close SW Dorr St. between SW Watson and SW Saline for about two weeks.

According to the City, the closure is needed to repair a water main.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.