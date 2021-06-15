Veterans receive their own Tactile Braille flag on Flag Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some veterans cannot see the red, white and blue, but thanks to a Tactile Braille American Flag they can feel what’s on it, and one was dedicated to honor blinded veterans.

On National Flag Day, Governor Kelly helped honor blind veterans with a flag of their own.

“I am pleased and actually honored to be here and dedicate this Bronzed Tactile Braille American Flag in honor of our veterans who are blind and or low visioned,” Governor Kelly said.

Governor Laura Kelly was joined by reps from the Blinded Veterans Association, Tactile Braille American Flag Project, and Kansas Braille Transcription Institute in Monday’s ceremony.

“The Braille flag is something that us blind gentlemen and ladies, and good Americans can see and feel. The Braille flag will give you the respect that we need, and I do believe that a blind person when he touches the flag or she, will automatically feel the sensation,” Army Retired Staff Sgt., Walt Peters explained.

“The sensation is knowing that the country loves you and this is our way in America since this is a recognized flag, is an official flag, that we can relate. Some of us give our lives to the flag, some of who feel this flag, feel that they’re suddenly renewed,” Peters added.

A Braille flag allows blinded veterans to actually feel the pledge of allegiance.

“This is the first time that we’ve done that. We haven’t had a Braille flag here and the association has gone across the United States and done that,” VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System CEO, Rudy Klopfer said. “We were just lucky on this day, on flag day that we were able to connect with the veterans in the VA and get Governor Kelly out here to be able to dedicate us.”

One veteran says the Braille flag allows the blinded to see and feel with their hearts.

“It’s got the stars, not just dots, it’s got the actual stars of the states in the blue field. it’s got the stripes on each row,” Blinded Veterans Association CEO, Paul Comisky said. “At the end of each row it tells you what color the stripe is, so a blind person even knows what color that stripe is.”

The Tactile Braille American Flag was created in 2005 at the Kansas Braille Transcription Institute, of Wichita, to honor a blinded World War II veteran.

“It makes them feel like they have a voice not because they can’t see, they can still feel and they know how life feels for them and for the community and it’s really important that I think that has a lot of deep meaning that is very good,” a veteran with the Blinded Veterans Association, Henry Staub explained. “I’m low vision because of macular degeneration but I think that people will feel a lot by just touching it, they’ll have different emotions and feelings about it.”

The Blinded Veterans Association in Georgia has 100 braille flags. The organization plans to add more braille flags at every VA hospital in the country.

