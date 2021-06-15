Advertisement

VA to host health fair in Horton

By Sarah Motter
Updated: 7 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - VAEK will host a health fair in Horton to help veterans sign up for and get more information about the programs it offers.

The VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System says on June 22, it will host a Health Fair for all veterans at the Golden Eagle Casino Bingo Hall in Horton. It said veterans will be welcome to stop by between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to get information regarding programs, healthcare services, eligibility and more. It said those that are eligible will be able to enroll in VA HEalth care at the event will also getting information on benefits, disability, claims, caregiver support and other program facts.

According to VAEK, the health fair will be held inside Bingo Hall at Golden Eagle Casino, 1121 Goldfinch Rd, Horton.

VAEK said VA healthcare is available throughout Northeast Kansas with locations in Lawrence, Wyandotte Co., Leavenworth and in Northwest Missouri at St. Joseph in Platte City. It said it offers complete healthcare, including Primary Care, Radiology, Chiropractic, Mental Health, Post Traumatic Stress Treatment, Women’s Health, Substance Use Treatment, Acupuncture, Whole Health Approach services and more.

VAEK said it wants to thank the Kickapoo Tribe of Kansas for the donation of the bingo hall to be used for the June 22 event.

Veterans can enroll in VA Healthcare at any time by clicking HERE or by calling 785-350-4511.

