Two-year-old boy seriously injured in early morning shooting

(Phil Anderson)
By Alyssa Willetts
Updated: 9 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department said a two-year-old boy was seriously injured in an early morning shooting.

Officers were called around 2:00 a.m. to a local hospital after they said the child was driven by a private vehicle for serious gunshot injuries.

Topeka Police Chief Bryan Wheeles said, “This is the third shooting we’ve responded to in the last few days in which a child has been injured. This concerning trend cannot continue. Gun safety is a community responsibility and we must all do our part to keep each other, and especially young children safe.”

TPD said investigators believe the shooting happened in the 800 block of SW 11th St. and that everyone involved has been located.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Aneis Brown
Topeka man arrested for Child Endangerment in shooting of 2-year-old

