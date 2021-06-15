Tuesday forecast: Hot again today with sunny skies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Another hot day is expected today and it’s only going to get hotter the rest of the week. Rain chances will be slim for the work week but increasing for the weekend.

Today’s highs will be similar to yesterday with sunny skies without any clouds moving through the area like yesterday. With hotter temperatures the rest of the week we’ll continue to keep an eye on the humidity. As of now still think the humidity remains in check for the rest of the week but that doesn’t mean it won’t be muggy. There still may be a heat index up to 5° above the actual air temperature at times. Keep in mind if humidity is higher that means the temperatures may not get as hot as expected because it’s harder to heat up a more humid airmass, so whether it’s temperatures or heat indices, triple digits are likely at least for some areas beginning tomorrow.

As for rain chances, most models keep the area dry through Friday although there are indications on a few models that isolated showers are possible at times this week including today and tonight. Confidence is high enough that most spots will stay dry and have kept any mentions of it out of the official forecast and even if any rain develops it’ll be less than 0.05″. Next best chance of rain is Friday night.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds E around 5 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 90s. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

Thursday will be the hottest day with highs in the upper 90s to as hot as 103 out toward central KS. Winds will be stronger helping to mix around the hot airmass with gusts 20-25 mph.

Friday will be slightly cooler with highs in the mid 90s with showers/storms developing Friday night. While the bulk of the rain will fall at night both Friday night and Saturday night, uncertainty exists on whether any rain lingers into the daytime hours of Saturday or Sunday.

Most of Monday will be dry but will keep a chance of rain in mainly in the morning with another chance for storms late Tuesday into Wednesday of next week. With the increasing chances for rain next week, that’ll keep temperatures much cooler and closer to the low-mid 80s.

Taking Action:

While the humidity will be relatively low for the next several days, it will still remain hot so keep up with your heat safety actions: Stay hydrated and stay safe. Heat indices may be up to 5° above the actual air temperature. Chances for showers/storms increase Friday night into the weekend. As of now most of the rain will fall at night but stay updated on the chance showers or storms may impact the daytime hours of Saturday and/or Sunday.

