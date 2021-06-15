Topeka Police push gun safety in response to shootings involving children

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The recent shootings involving children has the Topeka Police Department reminding people about the importance of gun safety.

Three children have been shot in the city since Friday.

TPD has been investigating the Tuesday morning shooting of a two-year-old as accidental.

The Saturday shooting of a 13-year-old is also being investigated as an accident.

A 15-year-old victim of a Friday night shooting is under investigation but was not cooperating with the investigation.

Interim Chief of the Topeka Police Department, Bryan Wheeles said this is a trend he has never seen in his career but provides the opportunity to discuss gun safety.

“This is not the traditional crime that we see what we’ve seen lately that’s concerning with this trend is inside residences,” he said.

“When you have a gun, have a plan for how you are going to secure that firearm when it’s not on your person or in your immediate vicinity, that’s the number one tip I can give don’t just stop with buying a gun, figure out where you’re going to store it how you can store it safely those are the things I’d recommend have that total plan for how you’re going to do that gun.”

He said there are choices to make when it comes to storing a gun.

“There’s a number of options when it comes to safety from gun safes to gun locks to gun cases it can even be as simple as unloading a gun when it’s not on your person all of those are individual choices and they’re out there,” he said.

Regardless of the circumstances of the shootings, people who live nearby are concerned.

“It’s really surprising because this is usually quiet over here and we know most of our neighbors and we’ve enjoyed being here,” said Trenda Young.

“I just want these things to be taken care of, get crime off the streets, keep my kids safe there are other kids that need to be safe,” added Brendan House, another neighbor.

Wheeles said there are lessons to be learned.

“Do what you have to do to secure your firearm because you definitely don’t want to live the weight of the kind of tragedies we’re living with,” he said.

The shootings remain under investigation.

