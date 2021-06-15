Advertisement

Topeka man arrested for Child Endangerment in shooting of 2-year-old

Aneis Brown
Aneis Brown(Shawn Wheat | wibw)
By Chris Fisher
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Dept. says a Topeka man is facing charges in relation to a shooting of a 2-year-old Tuesday morning.

TPD says Aneis L. Brown, 22, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the SNCO Dept. of Corrections for Aggravated Endangering of a Child, Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a Felon (less than five years), and Possession of a Hallucinogenic Drug.

Officials say Brown is related to the victim, and the incident is being investigated as a possible accidental shooting.

Topeka Police say they believe the shooting happened in the 800 block of SW 11th Street.

Read our original report about the incident here.

