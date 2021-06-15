Topeka man arrested for Child Endangerment in shooting of 2-year-old

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Dept. says a Topeka man is facing charges in relation to a shooting of a 2-year-old Tuesday morning.

TPD says Aneis L. Brown, 22, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the SNCO Dept. of Corrections for Aggravated Endangering of a Child, Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a Felon (less than five years), and Possession of a Hallucinogenic Drug.

Officials say Brown is related to the victim, and the incident is being investigated as a possible accidental shooting.

Topeka Police say they believe the shooting happened in the 800 block of SW 11th Street.

Read our original report about the incident here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.