Topeka High grad Rachel Stous aims for professional golf career

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rachel’s grown up on the golf course.

“I was young,” Rachel Stous, former Topeka High golfer, said. “Probably 6 or 7 when my dad got me into it. He was a golfer and just got us in junior golf.”

Even at a young age, she knew this is where she wanted to be.

“I was a big Tiger fan,” Stous said. “He made the game fun.”

And the dream is within her grasp.

“It’s my biggest goal right now,” Stous said. “So, I’m going after it.”

Rachel Stous, a Topeka High graduate, excelled with the Trojans. Enough to garner herself a scholarship to Wichita State. But, it was there she learned she needed to step away from the game.

“The program just wasn’t for me.” Stous said.

“I don’t think at that time she thought that golf was what she really wanted to do.” Kevin Stous, Rachel Stous’ father, said.

“I wasn’t loving golf right then,” Stous said. “I was kind of maybe burnt out a little bit.”

She hung up the clubs for only a short time period. The greens called for her.

“She just has too much talent just to walk away from it and not give it a chance.” Kevin Stous said.

“I started this office job and I was working there for a day and I was sitting there thinking, ‘Wow. I don’t want to be in the office,’ Rachel Stous said. “So, I went to a golf course.”

Since returning to the game in 2018, she’s been hard at work, laser focused on her dream to be a professional golfer.

“I feel like I’ve grown a lot,” Rachel Stous said. “My game has really improved.”

“She’s making a lot of progress,” Kevin Stous said. “And I think she has the ability to do it.”

There’s a long road ahead of her before she’s got her LPGA card.

“I guess that I learned that I’ll pretty do whatever it takes to get there.” Rachel Stous said.

But, she’s excited to tee off and represent Topeka.

“That would be so awesome,” Rachel Stous said. “I look at Gary Woodland and he’s well known and he’s a great player and I would just love to get to where he’s at.”

