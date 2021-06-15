Seaman Middle School students to be featured in National History Day Competition showcase

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seaman Middle School students will be featured in a National History Day Competition showcase which will be held virtually.

National History Day and the National Women’s History Museum says its new online showcase will feature 20 performances, researched, written, staged and performed by middle and high school students that are competing in the 2021 NGD National Contest. It said the first-of-its-kind virtual performance premiered on Monday, June 14, through the National Women’s History Museum’s website.

“Despite the ongoing pandemic that prevents us from enjoying a live theater-going experience, the virtual nature of this showcase allows us to leverage modern technology to share student work and creativity that addresses important movements and advancements in women’s history and the history of communications,” said National History Day Executive Director Dr. Cathy Gorn. “These students have recognized, researched, and brought to life on stage powerful stories of communication breakthroughs and female pioneers of the past. We are so grateful to our partners at the National Women’s History Museum for making this virtual showcase and series of performances accessible to millions of people around the world.”

According to NHD, students whose performances were selected for the showcase considered local, national or international women’s history topics from the 14th century to the current day, with the theme Communication in History: The Key to Understanding.

“We’re excited to continue our longstanding partnership with National History Day with the inclusion of the Women’s History Performance Competition Virtual Showcase,” said Holly Hotchner, president and CEO of the National Women’s History Museum. “We’re proud of the students and supporting educators who participate in National History Day and look forward to sharing their efforts with our Museum’s audience.”

NHD said students from Seaman Middle School will be featured during the showcase. It said Emma Nord, Emily Payne, Miley Proplesch and Ella Shipley will present Hedy Lamarr: More Than Just a Pretty Face.

According to NHD, the four will perform against 19 other student performances, which will be available to watch online for two weeks, until Monday, June 28.

To watch all available NHD performances, click HERE.

