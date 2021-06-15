Advertisement

Seaman Middle School students to be featured in National History Day Competition showcase

Seaman Middle School in Topeka.
Seaman Middle School in Topeka.(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seaman Middle School students will be featured in a National History Day Competition showcase which will be held virtually.

National History Day and the National Women’s History Museum says its new online showcase will feature 20 performances, researched, written, staged and performed by middle and high school students that are competing in the 2021 NGD National Contest. It said the first-of-its-kind virtual performance premiered on Monday, June 14, through the National Women’s History Museum’s website.

“Despite the ongoing pandemic that prevents us from enjoying a live theater-going experience, the virtual nature of this showcase allows us to leverage modern technology to share student work and creativity that addresses important movements and advancements in women’s history and the history of communications,” said National History Day Executive Director Dr. Cathy Gorn. “These students have recognized, researched, and brought to life on stage powerful stories of communication breakthroughs and female pioneers of the past. We are so grateful to our partners at the National Women’s History Museum for making this virtual showcase and series of performances accessible to millions of people around the world.”

According to NHD, students whose performances were selected for the showcase considered local, national or international women’s history topics from the 14th century to the current day, with the theme Communication in History: The Key to Understanding.

“We’re excited to continue our longstanding partnership with National History Day with the inclusion of the Women’s History Performance Competition Virtual Showcase,” said Holly Hotchner, president and CEO of the National Women’s History Museum. “We’re proud of the students and supporting educators who participate in National History Day and look forward to sharing their efforts with our Museum’s audience.”

NHD said students from Seaman Middle School will be featured during the showcase. It said Emma Nord, Emily Payne, Miley Proplesch and Ella Shipley will present Hedy Lamarr: More Than Just a Pretty Face.

According to NHD, the four will perform against 19 other student performances, which will be available to watch online for two weeks, until Monday, June 28.

To watch all available NHD performances, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Freel, 55, and Spencer Mishmash, 21, both of Topeka, were arrested after a traffic stop...
Pair busted for drugs after overnight traffic stop
Two-year-old boy seriously injured in early morning shooting
Topeka police investigate a shooting on June 11 in the 700 block of SE Hackberry that injured...
Two teens injured in separate weekend shootings
A new fence around the Governor’s Mansion in Topeka popped up on Thursday, raising questions...
Fence built around Governor’s Mansion at Cedar Crest
Aneis Brown
Topeka man arrested for Child Endangerment in shooting of 2-year-old

Latest News

According to a GoFundMe, 13-year-old Damya was connected to the shooting.
Family sets up GoFundMe for 13-year-old shooting victim
The Jayhawks reload after an adversity filled 2020 season
The Jayhawks reload after an adversity filled 2020 season
Topeka Police's Interim Chief, Bran Wheeles discusses gun safety on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.
Topeka Police push gun safety in response to shootings involving children
Kansas men's basketball players Christian Braun, David McCormack, and Dajuan Harris were at...
The Jayhawks reload after an adversity filled 2020 season
Topeka Police's Interim Chief, Bran Wheeles discusses gun safety on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.
Topeka Police push gun safety in response to shootings involving children