Advertisement

RCPD writes 155 seatbelt violation citations over Click It or Ticket Campaign

Riley County Police Department/Facebook
Riley County Police Department/Facebook(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department wrote 155 safety belt citations out of 173 vehicles stopped during its Click It or Ticket Campaign.

The Riley County Police Department says during its Click It or Ticket Campaign from May 21-31, it aggressively enforced Kansas seatbelt, texting, impaired driving and other traffic laws. During the campaign, it said it wrote 155 safety belt citations, one child restraint citation, no speeding citations, two texting while driving citations and 11 other citations, with some ending in arrests, including one for a DUI.

Overall, RCPD said it stopped 173 vehicles during the campaign.

RCPD said Click It or Ticket was supported with a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation. It said the state’s overall adult seatbelt compliance rate sits at 85% and ranges from 62%-97% by county. It said almost two-thirds of the state’s fatal crashes happen on rural roads while these roadways only account for one-third of all crashes in Kansas.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Freel, 55, and Spencer Mishmash, 21, both of Topeka, were arrested after a traffic stop...
Pair busted for drugs after overnight traffic stop
Two-year-old boy seriously injured in early morning shooting
Topeka police investigate a shooting on June 11 in the 700 block of SE Hackberry that injured...
Two teens injured in separate weekend shootings
A new fence around the Governor’s Mansion in Topeka popped up on Thursday, raising questions...
Fence built around Governor’s Mansion at Cedar Crest
Aneis Brown
Topeka man arrested for Child Endangerment in shooting of 2-year-old

Latest News

According to a GoFundMe, 13-year-old Damya was connected to the shooting.
Family sets up GoFundMe for 13-year-old shooting victim
The Jayhawks reload after an adversity filled 2020 season
The Jayhawks reload after an adversity filled 2020 season
Topeka Police's Interim Chief, Bran Wheeles discusses gun safety on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.
Topeka Police push gun safety in response to shootings involving children
Kansas men's basketball players Christian Braun, David McCormack, and Dajuan Harris were at...
The Jayhawks reload after an adversity filled 2020 season
Topeka Police's Interim Chief, Bran Wheeles discusses gun safety on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.
Topeka Police push gun safety in response to shootings involving children