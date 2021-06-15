RCPD writes 155 seatbelt violation citations over Click It or Ticket Campaign

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department wrote 155 safety belt citations out of 173 vehicles stopped during its Click It or Ticket Campaign.

The Riley County Police Department says during its Click It or Ticket Campaign from May 21-31, it aggressively enforced Kansas seatbelt, texting, impaired driving and other traffic laws. During the campaign, it said it wrote 155 safety belt citations, one child restraint citation, no speeding citations, two texting while driving citations and 11 other citations, with some ending in arrests, including one for a DUI.

Overall, RCPD said it stopped 173 vehicles during the campaign.

RCPD said Click It or Ticket was supported with a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation. It said the state’s overall adult seatbelt compliance rate sits at 85% and ranges from 62%-97% by county. It said almost two-thirds of the state’s fatal crashes happen on rural roads while these roadways only account for one-third of all crashes in Kansas.

