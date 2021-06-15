MAYB coach allegedly chokes referee in postgame incident caught on camera

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Local basketball coaches and referees on Monday responded to a video recording from the weekend, showing an incident in which a coach allegedly choked an official at a Mid America Youth Basketball (MAYB) tournament in Wichita.

Coaches and referees responding to the footage, say behavior like that from a coach is just one contributor to a shortage in officials this summer. The video from the weekend appears to show a coach putting his hands on the referee’s neck and then his own players quickly rushing in to push him away.

It’s a scene other coaches were quick to condemn.

“We have a responsibility to act the right way and there is no wonder there is a shortage of officials,” said Campus High School boys head basketball coach Chris Davis, also an AAU coach.

Davis said there has always been a shortage of officials, but the game is seeing fewer now than ever before and instances like what happened over the weekend are a big reason why.

“It’s running a lot of them off and I don’t blame them. They are not paid well, they work their butts off for three days in a row, working 12-or-13-hour days,” Davis said.

Along with the pay, fellow MAYB officials say the increase in tournaments being played at the same time is also behind the decrease.

“I’d also like to see security and law enforcement that would help rescue those situations,” basketball official Jason McCormack said.

He said the official “did a phenomenal job” for not retaliating or getting caught up in the moment.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.