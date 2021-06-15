Advertisement

Leavenworth woman charged in stabbing death of fiance

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A Leavenworth woman has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of her fiance, officials said Monday.

Eva O. Banks, 39, was charged in the death of Jerrold Rhodes, 44, who was found dead at a Leavenworth home the couple shared, Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said.

Kitchens said the couple had an argument and the death is believed to be the result of a domestic dispute, The Leavenworth Times reported.

Banks made her first court appearance Monday via video in Leavenworth County District Court. She said she planned to hire an attorney.

She is scheduled to appear in court with her attorney June 23.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Freel, 55, and Spencer Mishmash, 21, both of Topeka, were arrested after a traffic stop...
Pair busted for drugs after overnight traffic stop
Two-year-old boy seriously injured in early morning shooting
Topeka police investigate a shooting on June 11 in the 700 block of SE Hackberry that injured...
Two teens injured in separate weekend shootings
A new fence around the Governor’s Mansion in Topeka popped up on Thursday, raising questions...
Fence built around Governor’s Mansion at Cedar Crest
Aneis Brown
Topeka man arrested for Child Endangerment in shooting of 2-year-old

Latest News

According to a GoFundMe, 13-year-old Damya was connected to the shooting.
Family sets up GoFundMe for 13-year-old shooting victim
The Jayhawks reload after an adversity filled 2020 season
The Jayhawks reload after an adversity filled 2020 season
Topeka Police's Interim Chief, Bran Wheeles discusses gun safety on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.
Topeka Police push gun safety in response to shootings involving children
Kansas men's basketball players Christian Braun, David McCormack, and Dajuan Harris were at...
The Jayhawks reload after an adversity filled 2020 season
Topeka Police's Interim Chief, Bran Wheeles discusses gun safety on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.
Topeka Police push gun safety in response to shootings involving children