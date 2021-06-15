Leavenworth woman charged in stabbing death of fiance

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A Leavenworth woman has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of her fiance, officials said Monday.

Eva O. Banks, 39, was charged in the death of Jerrold Rhodes, 44, who was found dead at a Leavenworth home the couple shared, Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said.

Kitchens said the couple had an argument and the death is believed to be the result of a domestic dispute, The Leavenworth Times reported.

Banks made her first court appearance Monday via video in Leavenworth County District Court. She said she planned to hire an attorney.

She is scheduled to appear in court with her attorney June 23.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.