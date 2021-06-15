Advertisement

Lawrence swimmer qualifies for 2021 Olympics in narrow finish

Michael Andrew reacts at the medal ceremony after winning the Men's 100 Breaststroke during...
Michael Andrew reacts at the medal ceremony after winning the Men's 100 Breaststroke during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Monday, June 14, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Updated: 8 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WIBW) - Lawrence’s Michael Andrew punched his ticket to Tokyo Monday with a 0.01-second win in the men’s 100-meter breaststroke at the U.S. Olympic Trials.

Andrew finished with a time of 58.73 seconds to qualify for the 2021 Olympics.

At 58.74 seconds, Andrew Wilson earned the second of two American spots for the 100-meter breaststroke in Tokyo.

Nic Fink (58.80) followed in third to just miss the team — 0.07 seconds behind first place.

Andrew set an American record Sunday in the 100-meter breaststroke semifinals at 58.14 seconds.

