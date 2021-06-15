Lawrence swimmer qualifies for 2021 Olympics in narrow finish

OMAHA, Neb. (WIBW) - Lawrence’s Michael Andrew punched his ticket to Tokyo Monday with a 0.01-second win in the men’s 100-meter breaststroke at the U.S. Olympic Trials.

Andrew finished with a time of 58.73 seconds to qualify for the 2021 Olympics.

At 58.74 seconds, Andrew Wilson earned the second of two American spots for the 100-meter breaststroke in Tokyo.

Nic Fink (58.80) followed in third to just miss the team — 0.07 seconds behind first place.

Andrew set an American record Sunday in the 100-meter breaststroke semifinals at 58.14 seconds.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.