KU’s Ochai Agbaji invited to 2021 NBA Draft Combine

Ochai Agbaji, Big 12 Tournament
Ochai Agbaji, Big 12 Tournament(Denny Medley / Big 12 Conference)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU guard Ochai Agbaji has been invited to take part in the 2021 NBA Draft Combine June 21-27 in Chicago.

Agbaji averaged 14.2 points and 3.5 rebounds per game last season and was named an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection for the second-straight year.

The Kansas City, Missouri-native declared for the Draft in April.

Teammates Jalen Wilson and Remy Martin, who had also previously declared for the Draft, did not receive invites.

Wilson and Marcus Garrett were among the 40 Draft prospects named to the NBA G League Elite Camp which runs June 19-21, also in Chicago.

Per NCAA rules, players retain eligibility and can still choose to return to college after testing the draft waters.

