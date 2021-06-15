KS Emergency Declaration to expire Tuesday after LCC cancels meeting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The state’s Emergency Declaration will expire Tuesday after the Legislative Coordinating Council canceled their morning meeting.

President Masterson, Vice President Rick Wilborn, and Majority Leader Larry Alley issued a joint statement saying they gave Governor Laura Kelly every extension request over the last year, but the current circumstances surrounding COVID-19 no longer necessitate a statewide disaster emergency.

Last Friday, Governor Laura Kelly submitted a letter asking the LCC for an extension. She agreed with legislative leaders that the state needs an exit plan, but said it would take until at least the end of August.

In their statement Tuesday, Masterson, Wilborn, and Alley said, “At last month’s LCC meeting, a majority of legislative leaders made it clear that June 15th was likely to be the end of the state of emergency - that after 15 months, it is time for Kansas to return to normal. However, after reviewing the governor’s letter, it appears the governor opted for an extension strategy.”

They continued saying, “The governor has not provided adequate justification for the LCC to grant her request for yet another extension, and all remaining efforts related to COVID-19 can and should take place under our normal procedures. As such, the statewide disaster emergency will expire as planned.”

“Legislative leadership has repeatedly expressed their desire for an exit strategy for this once-in-a-generation global pandemic. Governor Kelly provided us with a strategic plan to do just that, with clear, achievable objectives. But Republicans can’t stand allowing our governor to get it right – they won’t even meet to discuss it,” said Senate Democratic Leader Dinah Sykes. “Why would they begin to take this seriously now, when they have downplayed this pandemic and its consequences from the very beginning? This is a unilateral failure of leadership, plain and simple, and future obstacles in our recovery lie squarely on their shoulders.”

“The decision by Kansas Republican leaders to end the disaster declaration is nothing more than reckless political action that risks the health of Kansas families and our small businesses,” said KDP Chairwoman Vicki Hiatt. “To be clear, ending the disaster declaration doesn’t end the pandemic, it only makes it more difficult for the state to administer vaccines -- especially to our children who will be going back to school come August.”

Gov. Kelly said she asked Republican leaders to extend the declaration to help get the state back to normal.

“I asked Republican leaders to extend the disaster declaration until August to boost efforts to vaccinate our children before school starts, support our local governments, and help get our state back to normal. A state disaster response has never been, and should not be, political. The actions by a select few Republicans in the Legislature will make our response more difficult,” said Gov. Kelly. “We will move forward in spite of this political obstruction and continue to work with our partners and communities to support our schools, businesses, and all Kansans through this pandemic.”

