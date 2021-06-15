Kansas beats Missouri for best state to live in

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas ranked as the fifth-best state for lowest housing costs and the 24th best state to live in, beating Missouri.

WalletHub.com says with almost 15 million residents that moved within the past year, it wanted to take a look at the best states to live in. It said its study, 2021′s Best States to Live In, has ranked Kansas as the 24th best state. It said it looked at metrics such as the cost of housing, income growth, education rate and quality of hospitals.

According to WalletHub, Kansas ranked 24th for affordability, 23rd for the economy, 30th for education and health, 26th for quality of life and 25th for safety, giving the state an overall score of 53.51.

WalletHub said that Missouri ranked 5th for affordability, 22nd for the economy, 32nd for education and health, 24th for quality of life and 42nd for safety, giving the state an overall score of 51.53.

According to the website, the top five best states to live in are as follows:

State Total Score Affordability Economy Education & Health Quality of Life Safety New Jersey 63.01 49 32 5 7 1 Massachusetts 62.60 45 12 1 5 5 New York 61.63 47 33 18 1 2 Idaho 61.16 15 5 29 25 4 Minnesota 60.97 9 16 4 11 21

WalletHub said the top five worst states to live in are as follows:

State Total Score Affordability Economy Education & Health Quality of Life Safety New Mexico 38.96 25 48 47 28 50 Alaska 40.17 41 25 31 50 49 Louisiana 41.89 21 50 49 37 38 Mississippi 42.40 7 46 50 49 27 North Carolina 44.52 13 31 46 36 48

WalletHub also said Kansas ranked as the state with the fifth-lowest housing costs.

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.