Kansas beats Missouri for best state to live in

(WAFB)
By Sarah Motter
Updated: 6 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas ranked as the fifth-best state for lowest housing costs and the 24th best state to live in, beating Missouri.

WalletHub.com says with almost 15 million residents that moved within the past year, it wanted to take a look at the best states to live in. It said its study, 2021′s Best States to Live In, has ranked Kansas as the 24th best state. It said it looked at metrics such as the cost of housing, income growth, education rate and quality of hospitals.

Source: WalletHub

According to WalletHub, Kansas ranked 24th for affordability, 23rd for the economy, 30th for education and health, 26th for quality of life and 25th for safety, giving the state an overall score of 53.51.

WalletHub said that Missouri ranked 5th for affordability, 22nd for the economy, 32nd for education and health, 24th for quality of life and 42nd for safety, giving the state an overall score of 51.53.

According to the website, the top five best states to live in are as follows:

StateTotal ScoreAffordabilityEconomyEducation & HealthQuality of LifeSafety
New Jersey63.014932571
Massachusetts62.604512155
New York61.6347331812
Idaho61.1615529254
Minnesota60.9791641121

WalletHub said the top five worst states to live in are as follows:

StateTotal ScoreAffordabilityEconomyEducation & HealthQuality of LifeSafety
New Mexico38.962548472850
Alaska40.174125315049
Louisiana41.892150493738
Mississippi42.40746504927
North Carolina44.521331463648

WalletHub also said Kansas ranked as the state with the fifth-lowest housing costs.

For more information, click HERE.

