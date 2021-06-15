The Jayhawks reload after an adversity filled 2020 season

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Last year certainly was a roller coaster for the Jayhawks.

“It was tough looking back on it.” Christian Braun, Kansas junior guard, said.

On the floor.

“I think that we went through a lot of naysayers and haters during the conference season.” David McCormack, Kansas senior center, said.

And away from basketball.

“There’s a lot of tough things we had to work through,” Braun said. “It didn’t end the way we wanted to end. We had a decent year. Had a couple of big wins. But, we’re trying to get better. Have a better, more successful year next year.”

KU’s season finished with no regular season Big 12 title, withdrawing from the conference tournament due to COVID, and an early exit in the Tourney.

“We always were just kind of on edge,” McCormack said. “We never knew if we actually were going to play a team. Some teams would have to cancel due to COVID. Some teams couldn’t make it. It was all over the place and nothing was ever set in stone.”

Also missing were the fans.

“We learned how big of an advantage it is when there are sixteen thousand in the Fieldhouse.” Braun said.

Kansas played last year without the usual energy boost from a packed Allen Fieldhouse.

“They give us a lot of energy,” Dajuan Harris, Kansas sophomore guard, said. “You know, some games we didn’t show up last year because we didn’t have enough energy or something like that. I feel like we have all our fans, I feel like it’ll be a different situation.”

Moving forward, the focus for the Jayhawks is returning to the top.

“I think this team is going to be a great team,” Braun said. “We are really excited. We’ve got a lot of guys. A lot of potential. If we get the right pieces, I think we can go a long way.”

“We can throw anything at you and you might not know how to guard,” McCormack said. “We’ll always adjust to our opponent.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.