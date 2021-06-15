HPHS coach holds tennis camp open to the community

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tennis players brought their skills and their rackets over to Kossover Court on Tuesday for Highland Park High School’s tennis camp.

The camp is run by HPHS tennis coach and ESL teacher Veronica Andrade, along with some area pros who will be making appearances throughout the camp’s two weeks.

The camp is free and open to anyone in middle school or older, regardless of experience or skill level. Campers will work on serving, backhands, forehands, and proper form.

Coach Andrade says tennis is truly a lifetime sport and provides a great way to get kids outside, especially after being cooped up for remote learning. “It’s giving the students a chance to get away from the computer, get away from home, and get back into the groove of being with people and doing something that they enjoy doing,” Andrade said.

Highland Park’s tennis team had a great season, Andrade says. Two members of the boy’s team even made it to state this past year, and two players received scholarships to play tennis in college.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.