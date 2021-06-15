Golfer arrested for battery at Wichita Open qualifying event

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Luke Smith, a participant in a PGA South Central qualifying event for the Wichita Open, was arrested Monday on charges of battery for fighting with another player on the course.

The Newton Police Department tells Eyewitness News that Smith got into a fight with Austen Dailey at Sand Creek Station in Newton. Smith and Dailey’s group had fallen behind and words were exchanged between Dailey, Smith, and Smith’s father, who was caddying for Luke. Police say Dailey yelled at Smith’s father to help the group look for balls to help speed things up, and his father said he’s Luke’s caddy, not everybody else’s. As that situation escalated, police say Luke Smith got angry, punched Dailey in the face, and took him to the ground. Police say Luke Smith then laid on top of Dailey, and told him he wouldn’t get off of him until he said ‘uncle’.

Police say after Dailey says ‘uncle’ Smith let him up. Dailey later told police that he wanted to press charges. Luke Smith was booked into the Harvey County Detention Center on one count of misdemeanor battery. The report will be forwarded to the Newton City Prosecutor’s Office for review of charges.

The Firepit Collective first reported the incident Monday (@acaseofthegolf1). You can read that full report here: https://firepitcollective.com/lets-get-ready-to-rumble/

