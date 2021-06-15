Geary County CVB Director resigns

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Geary County Convention & Visitor’s Bureau Director Michelle Stimatze has resigned. The decision was confirmed by both Stimatze and County Commission Chair Trish Giordano. Giordano also reported that Stimatze will take an administrative assistant position with the county’s public works department.

The final day on the job for Stimatze will be June 25th. She has worked for the CVB for approximately seven years, including the last five years as director.

Giordano noted that the County plans to advertise for a replacement.

