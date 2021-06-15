Advertisement

Geary County Commission live streams meetings

(Pexels.com)
By JC Post
Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Effective Monday the Geary County Commission began to live stream their meetings.

Commissioner Alex Tyson noted that it has been a long time coming. “I think this is a great start for us, a good starting point. " Tyson added if they want to graduate to something bigger and better in the future they can look at that. “This is a good starting point.”

Tyson added it gives the constituents the platform that the commission wanted to give to them to watch the meetings live.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdh6Ok_Onmu0BERFA0DRJig

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Freel, 55, and Spencer Mishmash, 21, both of Topeka, were arrested after a traffic stop...
Pair busted for drugs after overnight traffic stop
Two-year-old boy seriously injured in early morning shooting
Topeka police investigate a shooting on June 11 in the 700 block of SE Hackberry that injured...
Two teens injured in separate weekend shootings
A new fence around the Governor’s Mansion in Topeka popped up on Thursday, raising questions...
Fence built around Governor’s Mansion at Cedar Crest
Aneis Brown
Topeka man arrested for Child Endangerment in shooting of 2-year-old

Latest News

According to a GoFundMe, 13-year-old Damya was connected to the shooting.
Family sets up GoFundMe for 13-year-old shooting victim
The Jayhawks reload after an adversity filled 2020 season
The Jayhawks reload after an adversity filled 2020 season
Topeka Police's Interim Chief, Bran Wheeles discusses gun safety on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.
Topeka Police push gun safety in response to shootings involving children
Kansas men's basketball players Christian Braun, David McCormack, and Dajuan Harris were at...
The Jayhawks reload after an adversity filled 2020 season
Topeka Police's Interim Chief, Bran Wheeles discusses gun safety on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.
Topeka Police push gun safety in response to shootings involving children