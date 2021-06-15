Geary County Commission live streams meetings

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Effective Monday the Geary County Commission began to live stream their meetings.

Commissioner Alex Tyson noted that it has been a long time coming. “I think this is a great start for us, a good starting point. " Tyson added if they want to graduate to something bigger and better in the future they can look at that. “This is a good starting point.”

Tyson added it gives the constituents the platform that the commission wanted to give to them to watch the meetings live.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdh6Ok_Onmu0BERFA0DRJig

