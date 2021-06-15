Geary Co. officials reach consensus on security improvements

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Geary County elected officials and department heads have made some decisions on upgrading the security measures in place for the County Office Building.

Trish Giordano, Geary County Commission Chair, said some of the departments want to make their offices more secure. “We’re going to do some plexiglass and a gate entering the register of deeds, key fobs so people can’t walk right into offices, and an awning outside of the county building for people that are waiting outside to come in.” Giordano felt the cost estimate is not yet known but will be less expensive than using metal detectors and deputies.

Giordano anticipates public commission funds can be used to pay for the project.

Additional work is planned to upgrade the west entrance of the Geary County Courthouse.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.