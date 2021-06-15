Advertisement

Geary Co. officials reach consensus on security improvements

(WIBW)
By JC Post
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Geary County elected officials and department heads have made some decisions on upgrading the security measures in place for the County Office Building.

Trish Giordano, Geary County Commission Chair, said some of the departments want to make their offices more secure. “We’re going to do some plexiglass and a gate entering the register of deeds, key fobs so people can’t walk right into offices, and an awning outside of  the county building for people that are waiting outside to come in.” Giordano felt the cost estimate is not yet known but will be less expensive than using metal detectors and deputies.

Giordano anticipates public commission funds can be used to pay for the project.

Additional work is planned to upgrade the west entrance of the Geary County Courthouse.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Freel, 55, and Spencer Mishmash, 21, both of Topeka, were arrested after a traffic stop...
Pair busted for drugs after overnight traffic stop
Two-year-old boy seriously injured in early morning shooting
Topeka police investigate a shooting on June 11 in the 700 block of SE Hackberry that injured...
Two teens injured in separate weekend shootings
A new fence around the Governor’s Mansion in Topeka popped up on Thursday, raising questions...
Fence built around Governor’s Mansion at Cedar Crest
Aneis Brown
Topeka man arrested for Child Endangerment in shooting of 2-year-old

Latest News

According to a GoFundMe, 13-year-old Damya was connected to the shooting.
Family sets up GoFundMe for 13-year-old shooting victim
The Jayhawks reload after an adversity filled 2020 season
The Jayhawks reload after an adversity filled 2020 season
Topeka Police's Interim Chief, Bran Wheeles discusses gun safety on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.
Topeka Police push gun safety in response to shootings involving children
Kansas men's basketball players Christian Braun, David McCormack, and Dajuan Harris were at...
The Jayhawks reload after an adversity filled 2020 season
Topeka Police's Interim Chief, Bran Wheeles discusses gun safety on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.
Topeka Police push gun safety in response to shootings involving children