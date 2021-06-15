Advertisement

Geary Co. Extension Agent releases May weather summary

By JC Post
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - May was cool and wet. While not record-breaking to speak of in either department any time you have 17 days in a month with measurable rainfall including eight days in a row, it is noteworthy!

The average daily high for May was 71.4, 3.9 degrees below normal. The average overnight low was 54.8 which was 0.7 degrees above normal. This gave us a monthly mean temperature of 63.0 which was 1.7 degrees below normal. The highest temperature for the month was 86 on the 26th. The coldest temperature was 39 on the 5th and the 6th. While not below freezing it did lead to scattered frost in low-lying areas. There were two records set in May, both for record low daily high temperatures. The high of 52 on the 9th broke the old record of 53 set in 2019. The high of 60 on the 30th broke the old record low high for that date of 64 set in 1964. Ironically, 60 is about what the normal low should be for May 30th. The hottest May on record was 1962 with a monthly mean temperature of 74.3. The coldest May was in 1995 when we had a monthly mean temperature of 57.8

A somewhat stuck weather pattern just kept bringing rain to the area through Memorial Day. May is our rainiest month of the year with an average rainfall of 5.14 inches. Milford Lake received 6.15 inches and Junction City 8.22 inches. The normal year-to-date rainfall through May is 12.12 inches. Junction City has received 15.72 inches of rain this year and Milford Lake has received 12.15 inches.

June brings us the official start of summer (June 20th), a slight decrease in average rainfall (4.84 inches) and a definite increase in temperatures. Average daily highs for June start the month at 81 and end the month at 90. Average overnight lows rise from lows of 60 on the 1st to 68 on the 30th. June is also the month we typically expect to see our first 100-degree reading!

