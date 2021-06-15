Advertisement

Firefighters say 2 critically injured in Wichita fire

Wichita Fire Department
Wichita Fire Department(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Two people were critically injured early Tuesday in an apartment fire in Wichita, authorities said.

Firefighters were called around 3 a.m. Tuesday to the complex near the Kellogg and Interstate 135 interchange, television station KAKE reported. Arriving firefighters discovered a person trapped in the burning apartment, and another person had jumped out the building to escape the flames.

Both people were taken to a hospital with critical injuries. Firefighters said a pet cat also died in the fire, but crews were able to rescue another cat and resuscitate a dog found not breathing.

Two apartment units were damaged in the fire. Officials are investigating the cause of the blaze.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Freel, 55, and Spencer Mishmash, 21, both of Topeka, were arrested after a traffic stop...
Pair busted for drugs after overnight traffic stop
Two-year-old boy seriously injured in early morning shooting
Topeka police investigate a shooting on June 11 in the 700 block of SE Hackberry that injured...
Two teens injured in separate weekend shootings
A new fence around the Governor’s Mansion in Topeka popped up on Thursday, raising questions...
Fence built around Governor’s Mansion at Cedar Crest
Aneis Brown
Topeka man arrested for Child Endangerment in shooting of 2-year-old

Latest News

According to a GoFundMe, 13-year-old Damya was connected to the shooting.
Family sets up GoFundMe for 13-year-old shooting victim
The Jayhawks reload after an adversity filled 2020 season
The Jayhawks reload after an adversity filled 2020 season
Topeka Police's Interim Chief, Bran Wheeles discusses gun safety on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.
Topeka Police push gun safety in response to shootings involving children
Kansas men's basketball players Christian Braun, David McCormack, and Dajuan Harris were at...
The Jayhawks reload after an adversity filled 2020 season
Topeka Police's Interim Chief, Bran Wheeles discusses gun safety on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.
Topeka Police push gun safety in response to shootings involving children