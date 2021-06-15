Firefighters say 2 critically injured in Wichita fire

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Two people were critically injured early Tuesday in an apartment fire in Wichita, authorities said.

Firefighters were called around 3 a.m. Tuesday to the complex near the Kellogg and Interstate 135 interchange, television station KAKE reported. Arriving firefighters discovered a person trapped in the burning apartment, and another person had jumped out the building to escape the flames.

Both people were taken to a hospital with critical injuries. Firefighters said a pet cat also died in the fire, but crews were able to rescue another cat and resuscitate a dog found not breathing.

Two apartment units were damaged in the fire. Officials are investigating the cause of the blaze.

