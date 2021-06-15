Expiration of State Emergency ends adjusted open meetings, profiteering laws

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The end of the COVID-19 state of emergency declaration also means the end of adjusted open meetings and profiteering laws, according to the Kansas Attorney General.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says the expiration of the state’s COVID-19 emergency declaration also puts an end to temporary provisions to Kansas laws regarding open meetings and profiteering.

According to AG Schmidt, Kansas has operated under a state of disaster emergency since March 12, 2020. On Tuesday, June 15, he said the Legislative Coordinating Council refused to meet to consider a request by Governor Laura Kelly to extend the order, meaning it will expire at midnight.

“Public health issues related to the pandemic remain, but the emergency is ending,” Schmidt said. “That means ordinary laws and procedures, not emergency orders and rules, will now be fully in effect.”

Schmidt said he wanted to highlight two of the changes.

First, Schmidt said the expiration also means public bodies and agencies subject to the Kansas Open Meetings Act are now required to allow the public to attend in-person meetings. After the state of disaster emergency declaration in March, he said he adopted a regulation to allow public bodies and agencies to comply with KOMA by conducting meetings virtually, as long as members of the public were able to listen and observe a video of the meeting for free. He said with the expiration of the declaration, the regulation no longer applies.

Schmidt also noted that stop public bodies and agencies from continuing to provide virtual access to meetings for members of the community that are unable or uncomfortable attending a public meeting in person.

Second, Schmidt said the operation of the Kansas law that regulates the prices of goods and services during an emergency will also expire. He said the law, known as the profiteering from a disaster statute, prohibits raising prices for goods and services for which consumer demand will likely increase due to an emergency. In response to the declaration in 2020, he said his office launched a special form online for consumers to report suspected profiteering. With the expiration of the emergency declaration, he said the special complaint form will no longer be used.

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.