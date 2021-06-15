Advertisement

Early morning house fire in Topeka causes thousands in damage

708 SW 16th St.
708 SW 16th St.(WIBW/Rick Felsburg)
By Alyssa Willetts
Updated: 10 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department battled an early morning blaze that caused $10,000 in damage to a Topeka home.

Crews were called to a two-story home at 708 SW 16th St. just after 3:15 a.m on the report of a fire.

They found smoke coming from the home. Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze without damaging any of the surrounding buildings.

TFD said the fire’s cause is undetermined. They said the home suffered $9,000 in structural loss and another $1,000 in content loss.

No word yet on if anyone was inside the home at the time of the blaze.

