Brown Co. Sheriff warns community of rise in scams

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Brown County Sheriff John Merchant says his office has been seeing a rise in scam complaints from citizens recently, specifically regarding Social Security, student loans, and fake sweepstakes.

Sheriff Merchant says Brown Countians have reported being called by people telling them their Social Security has been compromised and all benefits have been put on hold until verification is made. The caller then asks for personal financial information so they can deposit late funds and verify ownership of the account. Brown says Social Security will never call you for bank account or personal information and warned the community to never give out personal information over the phone to someone they don’t know.

There have also been recent reports of people receiving calls from individuals claiming to be student loan debt collectors. Residents are being told they have co-signed student loans for their children or grandchildren, the accounts are in collections, and immediate payment is required. The caller also says a warrant for arrest will be issued if the payment is not received. Several residents reported the caller has a thick foreign accent and told them “the Sheriff is on his way to arrest you.” Brown says this is a scam and urges anyone who receives a call like this to hang up immediately.

The ever-present Publishers Clearing House scam is circulating in Brown County as well. The caller claims to be a financial advisor from Publishers Clearing House; they then instruct residents to go to a local Wal-Mart or Dollar General and purchase gift cards worth $500 or more to cover taxes and expenses for the new car and millions of dollars they have just won. Brown says he has personally spoken with Publishers Clearing House and they confirmed that this is a scam, adding that they will never inform someone they’ve won the grand prize over the phone. Brown says to hang up the phone immediately if you receive a call like this.

The final scam Brown mentions involves people receiving brochures from outside the United States. A few days after residents receive the brochure, they receive a call from someone telling them they have won over $5 million and asking for bank account information. Once again, Brown warns that this is a scam and that scammers like this prey on the elderly and lonely people.

If you believe you are the victim of a scam, you are advised to contact your bank and local law enforcement immediately.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.