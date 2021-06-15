Blood shortage motivates Topeka ER & Hospital to host blood drive

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The current blood shortage emergency has motivated the Topeka ER and Hospital to host a blood drive.

Topeka ER & Hospital says as the Community Blood Center of Greater Kansas City declares a blood shortage emergency, with only a 3-day blood supply, it will host a blood drive to help combat the shortage. It said CBCKC deemed the shortage a result of the COVID-19 pandemic for canceling hundreds of blood drives over the past year, coupled with a surge in blood usage as patients seek surgery and care that was delayed due to the pandemic.

According to the hospital, it wanted to do its part to help alleviate the shortage by hosting the CBCKC’s donor bus on Thursday, June 17, in order to help encourage donations. It said it will also present each donor with a voucher for a free Bundtlet from Nothing Bundt Cakes.

Topeka ER & Hospital said it will host the drive at 6135 SW 17th St, on Thursday, June 17, from 19 a.m. to 4 p.m. It said representatives from CBCKC will be there, as well as Diana Cox, BSN, RN, chief nursing officer and Jared Schreiner, M.D., chief medical officer at Topeka ER & Hospital.

