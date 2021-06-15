Advertisement

ATA Bus will provide free rides in Manhattan on Thursday

(WIBW)
By Little Apple Post
Updated: 2 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Little Apple Post) - ATA Bus is teaming up with transportation systems nationwide to celebrate the 16th annual National Dump the Pump Day on Thursday by offering FREE rides on ALL SERVICES, including fixed routes and regional paratransit.

You are invited to “Dump the Pump” by leaving your vehicle at home and taking a FREE ride this Thursday, June 17! To find the nearest stop to you, check out the routes at the link below or use Google Maps to help plan your trip!https://www.rileycountyks.gov/1683/Bus-Routes

ATA Bus vehicles are 100% ADA Accessible and provide fixed route, regional, and paratransit services in the Flint Hills area.

