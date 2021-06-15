Advertisement

Advisors Excel raises over $930K for Folds of Honor

By Sarah Motter
Updated: 6 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Advisors Excel has raised over $930,000 for Folds of Honor, a national organization that gives out scholarships to children and spouses of fallen or disabled military members.

Advisors Excel says as part of its World Series of Success event, it raised $932,000 for Folds of Honor. It said half of the total was raised through donations from advisors and the rest was matched by Advisors Excel.

According to Advisors Excel, the $466,000 it matched will stay in Kansas and allegedly go toward scholarships for state universities.

Advisors Excel said scholarships are reserved for kids and spouses of the nation’s fallen or disabled military members. It said scholarship funds can be for K-12 and higher education.

According to the organization, Folds of Honor has given 29,000 scholarships since 2007 and 90% of donated funds go towards scholarships. It said 4,500 scholarships were given out for the 2020-2021 school year.

