TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Worlds of Fun announced they will be closing certain days due to a lack of available workers.

The park will close Tuesdays and Wednesdays through the rest of June. Oceans of Fun will remain regularly opened.

“The availability of labor continues to be a challenge,” the park said on its Twitter account, “and our park is no exception.”

