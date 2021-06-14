With Hotter Weather in the Forecast, Be Sure to Double Check Your Back Seat

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As temperatures are beginning to warm up for the summer season, emergency responders would like to remind you to double check your back seat if you have young kids before leaving your car.

Last year during the pandemic, the United States reported 22 child deaths from being left in hot cars. That was down from 53 deaths in 2019.

Mickey Huber is the Operations Manager for AMR in Shawnee and Wabaunsee counties and says that young kids are the most at risk for experiencing a heat injury.

“A child can get heat injury 3 to 5 times faster than an adult,” says Huber. “They don’t have the compensatory mechanisms that adults have. They start suffering about, or seeing the effects of heat injury at about 104 degrees.”

104-degree air temperature feels hot enough already, but Huber is saying that unlike adults, the body of a young kid is unable to keep the internal body temperature at a safe level when exposed to that kind of heat.

We tested to see how fast a car really does heat up here at the station and found that after 30 minutes, the internal temperature of the car had already exceeded 120 degrees. That was when it was just 90 degrees outside. What about when it’s 95 degrees? How about a 100? You can see where things could get out of control pretty quick.

Aside from checking the back seat for your kids, Huber also wants to remind people to stay safe during these warmer months and says that the best way to avoid heat exhaustion at any age is to simply stay hydrated by drinking water.

So have fun and enjoy the Sun this summer season, but don’t forget to take the kids with you.

