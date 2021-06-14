Advertisement

With Hotter Weather in the Forecast, Be Sure to Double Check Your Back Seat

22 Child Deaths Were Reported Nationwide Last Year From Kids Being Left in Hot Cars
Temperatures Warm Outside and Inside
Temperatures Warm Outside and Inside(WIBW)
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As temperatures are beginning to warm up for the summer season, emergency responders would like to remind you to double check your back seat if you have young kids before leaving your car.

Last year during the pandemic, the United States reported 22 child deaths from being left in hot cars. That was down from 53 deaths in 2019.

Mickey Huber is the Operations Manager for AMR in Shawnee and Wabaunsee counties and says that young kids are the most at risk for experiencing a heat injury.

“A child can get heat injury 3 to 5 times faster than an adult,” says Huber. “They don’t have the compensatory mechanisms that adults have. They start suffering about, or seeing the effects of heat injury at about 104 degrees.”

104-degree air temperature feels hot enough already, but Huber is saying that unlike adults, the body of a young kid is unable to keep the internal body temperature at a safe level when exposed to that kind of heat.

We tested to see how fast a car really does heat up here at the station and found that after 30 minutes, the internal temperature of the car had already exceeded 120 degrees. That was when it was just 90 degrees outside. What about when it’s 95 degrees? How about a 100? You can see where things could get out of control pretty quick.

Aside from checking the back seat for your kids, Huber also wants to remind people to stay safe during these warmer months and says that the best way to avoid heat exhaustion at any age is to simply stay hydrated by drinking water.

So have fun and enjoy the Sun this summer season, but don’t forget to take the kids with you.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Freel, 55, and Spencer Mishmash, 21, both of Topeka, were arrested after a traffic stop...
Pair busted for drugs after overnight traffic stop
Topeka police investigate a shooting on June 11 in the 700 block of SE Hackberry that injured...
Two teens injured in separate weekend shootings
A new fence around the Governor’s Mansion in Topeka popped up on Thursday, raising questions...
Fence built around Governor’s Mansion at Cedar Crest
23-year-old Davionne Starks-Briggs of Houston, Texas was booked into the Richardson Co. Jail in...
Jackson Co. chase ends in Nebraska
Worlds of Fun cutting days due to staffing issues

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 6AM
Salute Our Heroes - Ryan Mellen, John Payne
Two Topeka firefighters receive the Medal of Honor for outperforming their duties on a call
Former Topeka High golfer Rachel Stous competed in the Topeka Golf Association Match Play...
Topeka High grad Rachel Stous aims for professional golf career
Former Topeka High golfer Rachel Stous competed in the Topeka Golf Association Match Play...
Former Trojan Rachel Stous aims for professional greens
Hot Car
Hot Cars